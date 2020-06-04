UN acknowledges difficulties in appointing new envoy to Libya

Spokesman for the United Nations Secretary-General, Stephen Dujarric, has admitted that finding a new UN envoy to Libya is no easy task.

Speaking at a video press conference on Wednesday, Dujarric said that sending a new envoy to Libya is “a complex matter” especially in the current political atmosphere the country is experiencing.

“We wish that this issue would be easier and faster but we have to look at the facts on the ground,” Dujarric added, stressing that the Secretary-General has full confidence in his acting representative to Libya, Stephanie Williams.