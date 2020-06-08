Bashaga: We will liberate Libya thoroughly and prevent Russia from establishing a military base

The Interior Minister, Fathi Bashaga said on Sunday that the Libyan Army Forces would liberate Libya in its entirety, including all cities and villages still under the control of Haftar’s militias, adding that the Government of National Accord (GNA) would prevent Russia from attempting to establish a military base, anywhere in Libya.

Bashaga told Bloomberg that the city of Sirte was of great significance to the army, as it had been retaken and liberated from terrorist organizations in 2016, with the high price of 718 martyrs giving their lives for its liberation, as he put it.

“The Libyan Army Forces will also liberate Al-Jafra military base in central Libya and the entire southern region, by the will of God; only then would the time be right to enter into political talks with the people of the eastern region,” he said.