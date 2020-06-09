Bashaga: A number of inhumane actions committed by some security personnel have been recorded

Tuesday , 9 June 2020
09/06/2020 The Libya ObserverRabia Golden Press Articles

The Minister of the Interior of the Government of National Accord (GNA), Fathi Bashaga, said on Monday that some actions, which violate human rights, have been committed by members of security institutions.

Bashaga added that such behavior constitutes a legal offense against security institutions affiliated with the Ministry and violates customs, practices and indeed the law.

He requested that those heading the security institutions should warn their employees not to resort to degrading practices and physical violence or detain certain accused parties in an unlawful manner, stating that all arrests should not exceed the period or method specified by legal guidelines, as set out in the law.

