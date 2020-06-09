Erdogan says agreed with Trump on “new era without Haftar” in Libya

The Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said “some agreements” were reached with his US counterpart Donald Trump that could herald a “new era” in the conflict in Libya.

Erdogan told state broadcaster TRT on Monday that after his call this evening, there could be a new era between the US and Turkey regarding the Libya process.

“We reached some agreements during our call”, he said, referring to a “possible step” the two countries could take together.

A White House statement said Trump and Erdogan discussed the war in the North African country, as well as Syria and the wider eastern Mediterranean region.

Turkey’s support for the GNA has helped shift the balance in the country, leading the Tripoli-based forces to score a string of military victories in the country’s west and around Tripoli, inflicting a heavy blow to Haftar’s year-long campaign to capture the capital.

Last week, GNA forces recaptured Tripoli’s airport, gaining the upper hand against Haftar’s forces, while on Monday, the GNA forces launched offensive to seize the strategic city of Sirte, as it rejected a unilateral ceasefire proposed over the weekend by Egypt, a Haftar ally.