Tuesday , 9 June 2020
Home / Normal / UN: We are prepared to assist in an investigation into the dead bodies found at Tarhuna Hospital

UN: We are prepared to assist in an investigation into the dead bodies found at Tarhuna Hospital

09/06/2020 The Libya ObserverRabia Golden Press Articles

The United Nations announced on Monday its willingness to assist the Government of National Accord (GNA) to conduct a thorough investigation into reports of the discovery of bodies found at the hospital in Tarhuna city.

The Spokesperson for the Secretary-General of the UN, Stephane Dujarric said in a virtual press conference ‘These bodies remind us of the high price paid by civilians and the desperate and urgent need for an immediate cessation of hostilities’.

Dujarric, referred to a statement issued by the United Nations Support Mission in Libya expressing concern at the discovery of these umpteen bodies and called on the GNA to ‘conduct an immediate and impartial investigation’.

International Relations and CooperationSecurity ForcesSecurity Situation
ArmyExecutive AuthoritiesUnited Nations
Jabal al Gharbi

Check Also

Bashaga: A number of inhumane actions committed by some security personnel have been recorded

The Minister of the Interior of the Government of National Accord (GNA), Fathi Bashaga, said …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved