UN: We are prepared to assist in an investigation into the dead bodies found at Tarhuna Hospital

The United Nations announced on Monday its willingness to assist the Government of National Accord (GNA) to conduct a thorough investigation into reports of the discovery of bodies found at the hospital in Tarhuna city.

The Spokesperson for the Secretary-General of the UN, Stephane Dujarric said in a virtual press conference ‘These bodies remind us of the high price paid by civilians and the desperate and urgent need for an immediate cessation of hostilities’.

Dujarric, referred to a statement issued by the United Nations Support Mission in Libya expressing concern at the discovery of these umpteen bodies and called on the GNA to ‘conduct an immediate and impartial investigation’.