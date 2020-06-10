Al-Sarraj promises to create the conditions for fair elections

Wednesday , 10 June 2020
10/06/2020 The Libya ObserverRabia Golden Press Articles

The Head of the Presidential Council (PC), Fayez Al-Sarraj, reaffirmed on Tuesday, his eagerness to provide the High National Elections Commission (HNEC) with full support, with a view to creating suitable conditions for holding fair and transparent elections.

Al-Sarraj added, during his meeting with Emad Al-Sayeh, Head of the HNEC, that the general elections required by all Libyans to build a peaceful civil state, based on the principles of democracy, citizenship and the peaceful transfer of power.

On his part, Al-Sayeh confirmed the Commission’s readiness and willingness, to organize and prepare for fair and impartial elections throughout Libya at any given time.

