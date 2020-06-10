NOC says production at El Feel oilfield shut down by pro-Haftar militia

The Libyan National Oil Corporation said the commander of the “Khalid bin al-Walid Battalion”, Yousif Hassan al-Tabawi, coerced workers at El Feel oilfield to stop production at the field again, only a few days after the Hamada valve was reopened.

National Oil Corporation (NOC) confirmed that this is a serious criminal act against the Libyan people and its interests, saying it demonstrates again the failure of the Petroleum Facilities Guard (PFG) to carry out their legal duties of protecting the oil sector’s facilities and workers.

“The PFG has become like a militia that carries out orders of illegitimate leaders in order to serve foreign interests.” The NOC said on Wednesday.

NOC again warned that it will prosecute criminals and take all legal procedures against them.

“Whoever works to destroy the economy and the future of the country must pay the price of their crimes.” The NOC added.