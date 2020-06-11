Human rights group: We have discovered dozens of human remains in mass graves in Tarhuna

The Joint Committee for Monitoring and Documenting Human Rights Violations said that it continues to unearth a number of bodies from numerous mass graves and abandoned wells in the city of Tarhuna and the surrounding area.

“We will not spare any effort in discovering the truth and we will expose those responsible for committing these heinous crimes and we vow to bring them to justice”. The Committee stressed in a statement, adding that in excess of 100 human remains were found in the Tarhuna General Hospital.

Meanwhile, activists revealed that the total count of human remains found in mass graves in Tarhuna has exceeded 200.