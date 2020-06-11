Khalifa Haftar Seeks Support From Israel – Jewish Newspaper

A Libyan official close to renegade general Khalifa Haftar has sought support from Israel, an Israeli daily reported Wednesday.

“We have never and will never be enemies with Tel Aviv, and we hope you will support us,” said Abdul Salam al-Badri, deputy prime minister of the ‘government’ in eastern Libya allied with Haftar, addressing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu via Israel’s Makor Rishon daily.

Al-Badri, who is based in Haftar’s stronghold of Benghazi, called on Israel to join a new political initiative with Greece, Cyprus, Egypt and Lebanon to reach a joint maritime agreement.