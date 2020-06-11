Thursday , 11 June 2020
Home / Normal / Khalifa Haftar Seeks Support From Israel – Jewish Newspaper

Khalifa Haftar Seeks Support From Israel – Jewish Newspaper

11/06/2020 Al-Bawaba Press Articles

A Libyan official close to renegade general Khalifa Haftar has sought support from Israel, an Israeli daily reported Wednesday.  

“We have never and will never be enemies with Tel Aviv, and we hope you will support us,” said Abdul Salam al-Badri, deputy prime minister of the ‘government’ in eastern Libya allied with Haftar, addressing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu via Israel’s Makor Rishon daily.

Al-Badri, who is based in Haftar’s stronghold of Benghazi, called on Israel to join a new political initiative with Greece, Cyprus, Egypt and Lebanon to reach a joint maritime agreement.

This is only an excerpt. You can read the full article on Al-Bawaba

International Relations and CooperationSecurity Forces
ArmyStates
All

Check Also

Haftar Air Forces Strike GNA Positions in Northwestern Libya, Spokesman Says

The air forces of the Libyan National Army (LNA) launched an airstrike on troops and …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved