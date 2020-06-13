NOC: Armed groups must leave the Sharara Oilfield immediately

The National Oil Corporation (NOC), called on all armed groups loyal to Haftar, who have caused the stoppage of production in the Sharara Oilfield and caused chaos, to leave immediately, as the security situation has deteriorated.

The NOC confirmed its intention to continue following official procedures to open reports with the Public Prosecutor’s Office, against the instigators and Haftar loyalists, who continue to cause closures in all regions of Libya.

Addressing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, along with other relevant authorities, the NOC called on them to take all necessary measures to place those responsible for these crimes on the list for international sanctions and to pursue them for international criminal prosecution.