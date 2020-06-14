Interior Minister: Solutions to Libya’s crisis should enforce sovereign and civilian state

Bashagha added on Twitter on, commenting on the initiatives of Egypt last week and the recent initiative of Algeria that was announced on Saturday as well by President Abdelmajid Tebboune when he met with Tobruk-based HoR Speaker Aqila Saleh.

He said the initiatives would be welcome in Libya if they emphasized on the civilian state’s control over the army and of they excluded war criminals who wish to grip power by force.

He added that “February 17 revolutionaries and those who sacrificed for the building of the civilian state have a challenge ahead of them that requires them to take part in renouncing terrorism and extremism to build the country, adding that neglecting those men could keep the chaos going and that there is no more room for chaos hidden under the name of revolution.”