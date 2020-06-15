Monday , 15 June 2020
Home / Normal / Libya urges Security Council to file mass graves evidence with the ICC

Libya urges Security Council to file mass graves evidence with the ICC

15/06/2020 Libyan Express Press Articles

Libya’s foreign minister Mohammed Sayala on Sunday urged the UN Security Council to file mass graves evidence discovered in the city of Tarhouna with the International Criminal Court.

According to a written statement published by the Foreign Ministry on its Facebook account, Mohamed Sayala sent a letter to the UN Security Council.

He said that they had found 11 mass graves, in which some people, including women and children, were buried alive, in Tarhouna, a city liberated from Haftar’s forces on June 5.

Sayala, in his letter, asked the Hague-based court to initiate the necessary steps to probe the crimes committed by Haftar’s forces.

“The UN Security Council this time must adopt a determined stance against violations which were committed by Haftar’s militias and could be counted as crimes against humanity,” he said.

International Relations and CooperationSecurity ForcesSecurity Situation
ArmyExecutive AuthoritiesInternational OrganisationsMinistry of Foreign AffairsUnited Nations
All

Check Also

Libyan Army: Russia mercenaries booby-trapping houses in Sirte

The Libyan Army said yesterday that Russian mercenaries, who are fighting with the militia of …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved