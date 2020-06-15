Ministry of Interior: “We are investigating alleged detention and torture of Egyptians”

The Ministry of the Interior of the Government of National Accord (GNA) has denounced the information circulated on social media pages, regarding the detention and torture of some Egyptian workers.

The Ministry said in a statement, that if this information is true, it considers such illegal actions to be, not only criminal, but contrary to national and international law, stating that it is vigorously investigating the validity of the information posted online.

It went on to say that it is offering a reward of 20,000 Libyan dinars to anyone who could provide the names of the perpetrators or assist in the process of their arrest, vowing to surrender such criminals to the judicial authorities for due process, according to the law.