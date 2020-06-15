Turkey in talks to have military bases in Libya

Turkey and Libya’s internationally recognised government are discussing possible Turkish use of two military bases in the North African country, a Turkish source told Reuters on Monday.

The source added that no final decisions have been made over possible Turkish military use of the Misurata naval base and the al-Watiya air base, which was recently recaptured by the Government of National Accord (GNA).

“Turkey using al-Watiya is on the agenda,” said the source, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“It could also be possible for the Misurata naval base to be used by Turkey.” The source added to Reuters.