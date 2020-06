The 14-month battle for the Libyan capital may finally be over, but the threat to civilian life remains.

Landmines have killed dozens of people and there are warnings of more casualties as evacuees start to return home.

The UN-recognised government has accused forces loyal to renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar of committing war crimes by planting landmines in residential areas.

Al Jazeera’s Mahmoud Abdelwahed reports from Tripoli.