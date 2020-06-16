Libya’s Audit Bureau discloses corruption cases of its own staff

The Libyan Audit Bureau has revealed corruption and bribery cases for some officials working within the Audit Bureau itself.

The Audit Bureau said in a statement that it had frozen all financial accounts of the entity involved in the corruption case with Audit Bureau personnel while the investigation is ongoing, adding that the individuals involved in the case had been dismissed from their posts.

“We have sent the investigation results to the Public Prosecutor’s Office to end the immunity of the Audit Bureau employee involved in the corruption case and to get the go-ahead to probe him for it.” The Audit Bureau said, adding that for the greater good of the country, the details of the case will be revealed once the Public Prosecutor’s Office concludes the case.

“Nobody is above the law. Anyone involved in corruption in Libya shall be held accountable for it.” The Audit Bureau added.

Many Libyan activists circulated on social media news that said a senior Audit Bureau official had disappeared after he had received a bribery of millions of dollars by a state financial entity in Libya for his coverup of delicate violations.