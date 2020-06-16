Three citizens killed in Sirte due to mine explosion

The Spokesman for the Sirte/Jafra Operations Room, Abdulhadi Darah, has confirmed the death of three innocent citizens of the Qadhadafah Tribe in the Jarif area in western Sirte, due to the explosion of a land mine set by the Russian Wagner Group.

Darah confirmed in a statement on Monday that the Wagner mercenaries had planted mines in residential homes close to areas of military engagement, including Wadi Jarif.

He added that the scenario in Sirte is similar to what happened in southern Tripoli, with Wagner mercenaries’ bobby-trapping residential homes.