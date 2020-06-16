Wednesday , 17 June 2020
Home / Normal / US AFRICOM: 2000 Russian Wagner Group mercenaries are fighting for Haftar in Libya

US AFRICOM: 2000 Russian Wagner Group mercenaries are fighting for Haftar in Libya

16/06/2020 Libyan Express Press Articles

The United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) revealed on Tuesday that 2000 Russian mercenaries from the Wagner Group had been fighting for Khalifa Haftar in Libya.

The director of the public relations department of AFRICOM Nicole Kirschmann told Libya February TV that the heavy presence of the Russian companies and mercenaries in the region destabilizes Africa.

Kirschmann added that Libya needs a political solution rather than the escalation of the mercenaries.

Russia’s Wagner Group is one of the most controversial private military firms among mercenary groups. It is owned by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a businessman with close links to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

International Relations and CooperationSecurity ForcesSecurity Situation
ArmyPrivate Military & Security CompaniesStates
All

Check Also

Turkey fires back at ‘unacceptable’ French criticism over role in Libya

Turkey shot back Tuesday at “unacceptable” criticism from France over its armed support for the …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved