Al-Sarraj seeks UN technical assistance in investigating crimes committed by Haftar’s militias

The Libyan Foreign Ministry Spokesman, Mohamed Al-Qiblawi, said that the Head of the Presidential Council (PC), Fayez Al-Sarraj, had requested in a letter to the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) assistance to the relevant authorities in investigating the crimes of Haftar militias in Tarhuna and areas south of the capital.

According to Al-Qiblawi, Al-Sarraj noted that it is extremely important, at this stage , for UNSMIL to provide the necessary assistance to the national investigative bodies, in the form of technical assistance and advice in the field of human rights, also to document these violations and collect evidence of these dreadful war crimes and crimes against humanity.