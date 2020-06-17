High-level Turkish delegation arrives in Tripoli to discuss security, military cooperation

Turkish Foreign Minister Mavlut Cavusoglu, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak, Presidential Spokesperson İbrahim Kalın and National Intelligence Organization (MİT) chair Hakan Fidan visited Libya on June 17 for official meetings.

The delegation met with the U.N.-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) Prime Minister Fayez Al-Sarraj.

The visit came amid efforts to reach a ceasefire and eventually launch a political process in the war-torn country after GNA made advances against rival General Khalifa Haftar’s forces.

The two sides discussed the kickoff of development projects in Libya in economy, security and military fields as well as in trade, education and infrastructure, such as building bridges and public as well as private residential sites.

They also reviewed the ongoing conflict and international efforts to reach a solution for the crisis, and talked about the return of Turkish firms to resume their projects in Libya.