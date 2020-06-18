Five children injured by ERW among them an amputation case in Sirte

The source pointed out that the children are receiving treatment at the hospital, their injuries ranged from severe to medium while one of them had to have his hand amputated.

Sirte remains heavily contaminated by anti-personnel landmines, laid by ISIS before their defeat by the Libyan army forces -“Al-Bunyan Al-Marsous”- in 2016.

But Sirte’s residents are facing a greater threat as Haftar’s mercenaries of the Russian Wagner group are mining the outskirts of Sirte to prevent the Libyan army forces from advancing towards the center of the city.

A few days ago, three other children were killed due to a landmine explosion planted by Wagner mercenaries.