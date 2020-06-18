Turkey’s Foreign Minister says US is now playing more viable role in Libya

Speaking at a webinar with the US-based Turkish American National Steering Committee, Cavusoglu said President Erdogan offered his US counterpart Trump to work together in Libya and Trump took it positively.

“Turkish foreign and defense ministries and intelligence will soon work with US counterparts on Libya. We received instructions to work together – with US counterparts – which “is important for the stability of the region and future of Libya.” He said, adding that the two countries would like to further expand their cooperation areas.

These remarks came a day after He visited Libya, along with a high-level delegation, to meet the Head of the Presidential Council Fayez Al-Sarraj in Tripoli, where they discussed latest developments and joint cooperation.

The visit aimed at discussing the start of development projects in Libya in economy, security and military fields as well as in trade, education and infrastructure, such as building bridges and public as well as private residential sites, Turkish news agency said, adding that Ankara wants Libya to be strong in all fields.

The Turkish and Libyan officials reviewed the ongoing conflict and international efforts to reach a solution for the crisis, besides the return of Turkish firms to resume their projects in Libya, touchingupon cooperation in infrastructure and oil sectors.

The meeting saw discussions about implementing the MoU between Turkey and GNA in military and security cooperation, which was signed last November. They specifically discussed cooperation in boosting Libya’s defense and security capabilities by training programs, let alone reviewing cooperation methods of the MoU of the maritime boundaries’ demarcation.