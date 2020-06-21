Libya’s GNA says Sisi’s threats are “declaration of war”

The Libyan Presidential Council described on Sunday Egyptian president’s military intervention threat as a “declaration of war.”

The Presidential Council added in a statement that the statements of the Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El Sisi which are encroachment on Libya’s sovereignty and meddling in its internal affairs, and supporting putschists, militias and mercenaries in Libya are unacceptable.

“The threats are seen as hostile actions and clear intervention to internal affairs, and a declaration of war,” it added.

The Presidential Council said that Haftar’s supporting countries started to talk about political solution and dialogue as Haftar forces suffered defeat, warning that all of Libya is the red line, saying those lines are not drawn by such statements but by the blood of martyrs, in reference to al-Sisi’s remarks, who said: “Sirte and Jufra are the red line for Egypt.”