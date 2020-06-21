Tobruk HoR welcomes Sisi’s statements on interfering in Libya

Monday , 22 June 2020
21/06/2020 The Libya ObserverSafa Alharathy Press Articles

Adviser to the Speaker of the Tobruk-based House of Representatives, Fathi Al-Marimi has welcomed Egypt’s , confirming that the parliament formally supports his remarks.

Sisi’s statements considering Sirte and the oil fields “a red line” were also well received by Tobruk parliament members.

“Any Egyptian intervention will be at the invitation of the Libyans who demonstrated in several cities in support of Sisi’s statements,” Al-Marimi said, indicating that any Egyptian activities would be under the supervision of Haftar’s forces and will be widely welcomed by the people of Libya, as he put it.

