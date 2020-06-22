Egypt retreats from threat to intervene in Libya

The Egyptian Foreign Minister, Sameh Shoukry, said on Sunday that the Government of National Accord (GNA) has misunderstood President Sisi’s statements , saying his words have been taken out of context and misread.

“Egypt has a common vision in promoting the Libyan-Libyan solution, and there is no military solution to the Libyan crisis,” said Shoukry.

In an interview with the Suadi-funded Al-Arabiya channel, Shoukri spoke of institutional relationships with Tunisia and Algeria confirming that there are communications taking place with both countries.

He insisted that Sisi’s speech was not propaganda for war, but a call for peace.