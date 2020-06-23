International Criminal Court: We have received reliable reports on 11 mass graves in Tarhuna

The International Criminal Court announced that it had received well-founded information regarding the existence of 11 mass graves discovered in and around the city of Tarhuna in Libya, which likely constitutes evidence of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The Prosecutor of the Court, Fatou Bensouda, called on the Libyan authorities in a statement on Monday to take all necessary measures to protect and secure the mass grave sites, in order to preserve their integrity for future investigations.

Bensouda stated that she looked forward to cooperating with the Libyan authorities, the United Nations (UN) and all parties concerned, who potentially will be working to investigate these dreadful, alleged crimes in Tarhuna.