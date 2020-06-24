Lavrov calls for a total ceasefire in Libya

The Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, called on Tuesday for an immediate ceasefire in Libya, adding that the external parties should provide suitable conditions for in-depth dialogue between the conflicting parties in the country.

Laverov explained that Egypt and Turkey were in agreement that everyone should concede that there is no military solution for Libya and we must all sit down at the negotiating table to seek an agreeable solution for all sides.

He also stressed that he does not see any option other than an immediate ceasefire and seeking a resolution of all other issues, based on the outputs stipulated in the Berlin conference.