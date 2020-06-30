WSJ: Russian soldiers aided Haftar in taking control of the Sharara Oil Field

The Wall Street Journal quoted European officials as saying that Russian military personnel assisted Haftar militias in taking control of the Sharara Oil Field.

The newspaper said that Russian cargo planes had been monitored flying regularly between a Russian Air Base in Syria and Libya, in recent weeks.

It added that shipments of arms and mercenaries had been landing in Libya to support Haftar, noting that this latest military aid comes after a series of money-pumping operations, which assisted Haftar, since the receipt of 100 tons of Libyan banknotes printed in Russia was delivered to the Central Bank in Bayda, a separate entity to the Central Bank of Libya, headquartered in Tripoli.