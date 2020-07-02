Al-Sarraj to Le Drian: There are now maneuvers not initiatives aimed at solutions to Libya’s conflict

These remarks came in a phone conversation between le Drian and the Head of the Presidential Council Fayez Al-Sarraj on Thursday.

Al-Sarraj told the French Foreign Minister that what is happening now isn’t a geoup of political initiatives to find solutions for the Libyan crisis but a group of maneuvers to give new roles to certain figures.

Al-Sarraj spoke with le Drian about the mass graves unearthed by GNA forces in Tarhouna, planting of mines and other atrocities discovered in the areas where Haftar’s forces were positioned, in addition to the efforts to reopen oil production, according to Al-Sarraj’s media office.

“Italy and France agree on the need for a ceasefire and Paris totally rejects all types and sources of external interventions in Libya.” The French Foreign Minister explained.

While Al-Sarraj remarked that Libya needs elections and they should be the essence of the political process, adding that the clarity of the political process will be enough to “take us away from the military solution”.

“Oil blockades must end. They are depriving Libyans of their main source of income as Libya has lost over the years over quarter of a trillion dollars due to the such reckless acts.” Al-Sarraj explained.