US pushes Hifter’s Libyan militias to disband

“The US side reaffirmed that armed groups that attempt to spoilt the political process or engage in destabilizing acts must not be tolerated — and risk international sanctions,” the State Department said while announcing the meeting.

The meeting follows a similar virtual summit last week where US officials issued a similar warning to Libya’s UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA).

Why it matters: The United States is pushing for a diplomatic solution to the Libyan conflict as regional powers continue to fuel what has become a rapidly escalating proxy war — a point the State Department highlighted in the meeting.

“The US delegation emphasized that the LNA’s affiliation with the Wagner group, a Russian Ministry of Defense proxy, and perpetuation of the oil shutdown are at odds with US and Libyan interests, undermine Libyan sovereignty and increase the risk of conflict that could damage critical oil infrastructure,” the State Department said in a statement.