Monday , 6 July 2020
Home / Normal / Two demining personnel killed in mine explosion in south Tripoli

Two demining personnel killed in mine explosion in south Tripoli

05/07/2020 The Libya ObserverAbdulkader Assad Press Articles

Two members of the demining teams have been killed in a mine explosion in Ain Zara in south Tripoli as they were removing mines planted by Khalifa Haftar’s forces in residential areas.

The media office of Volcano of Rage Operation of the Government of National Accord said Sunday that the two men were killed in a mine explosion in Ain Zara, adding that they were working for Free Fields Organization for removing mines and war remnants.

On June 10, the joint committee for tracing and documenting human rights violation in Libya said 27 people were killed and 40 others injured in explosions of mines planted by Haftar’s forces in houses of civilians in areas where they were positioned in south Tripoli.

Security ForcesSecurity Situation
ArmyExecutive Authorities
Tripoli

Check Also

190 Libya military students head to Turkey for training

Libyan forces of the Government of National Accord (GNA) announced that 190 students from Tripoli …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved