Libya, Malta inaugurate immigration coordination center

The Head of the Libyan Presidential Council of the Government of National Accord Fayez Al-Serraj arrived in Malta on Monday and was welcomed by Minister for Foreign and European Affairs Evarist Bartolo and Minister for Home Affairs, National Security and Law Enforcement Byron Camilleri.

Also accompanying the Head of the Libyan Presidential Council of the Government of National Accord are Minister for Foreign Affairs Mohammed Taher Sayala and Minister for the Interior Fathi Bashagha.

Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela and Serraj have inaugurated the Malta-Libya Coordination Centre at Belt is-Sebħ.

In May, Prime Minister Robert Abela led a delegation composed of Foreign Affairs Minister Evarist Bartolo and Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri to Libya on an unannounced official visit. During that visit, the two governments signed a memorandum of understanding in which they committed themselves to continue addressing human smuggling and trafficking from the war torn country to Europe.