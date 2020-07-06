NOC: Foreign forces enter Sidra oil port

The head of the National Oil Corporation (NOC), Mustafa Sanallah, revealed Sunday that foreign forces have entered Sidra oil port in the east of the country and are working to militarize the site, with no further word about the nationality or the subordination of the forces.

Speaking to “Libya Al-Ahrar” televised channel, Sanallah clarified that Sharara oil field was occupied by the Russian Wagner’s mercenaries 25 days ago, in conspiracy with the Oil Facility Guards.

He emphasized the NOC has evidence that Wagner mercenaries are still present in Sharara field and they must leave the site immediately.