Wednesday , 8 July 2020
Al-Giblawi: The International Criminal Court has agreed to document crimes of Haftar

08/07/2020 The Libya ObserverRabia Golden Press Articles

The Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Muhammed Al-Giblawi, said on Tuesday, that the International Criminal Court accepted the request put forward by the Head of the Presidential Council (PC), Fayal Al-Sarraj, to send a specialized team to investigate and gather data on crimes committed by Haftar militias in Tarhuna and southern Tripoli.

Al-Giblawi said in a press statement, that the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Fatou Bensoda, expressed her expectation that the team’s mission would begin sometime after mid July and stressed the need for total cooperation between the investigation team and the competent Libyan authorities.

