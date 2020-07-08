Italian Senate approves funding for military mission in Libya

260 MPs approved the funding motion at the Italian Senate, while 14 others opposed it and two MPs abstained from voting, as Five Stars Movement hailed the commitment of Italy to support the Government of National Accord in fighting illegal immigration, according to Italian news agency Aki.

“We hope the cooperation with Libya doesn’t remain bilateral only and it extends to become on a European level so that human rights of immigrants are preserved. Due to the work of the Italian government, especially Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio, GNA agreed to revise the MoU signed in 2017. We hope amendments to the MoU finish very soon.” The movement added.

In the meantime, the Italian Defence Minister Lorenzo Guerini said Italy supports an immediate ceasefire and return to political process in Libya, adding that there can be no military solution to the crisis.

In a meeting with the Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Guerini added that Libyans should resort to negotiations as per Berlin Conference conclusions.