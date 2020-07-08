UK signs MoU with Libya’s Tripoli government to strengthen decentralization process

Wednesday , 8 July 2020
08/07/2020 Libya HeraldSami Zaptia Press Articles

The UK embassy in Tripoli reported yesterday that the UK government has signed an MoU with Libya’s internationally recognized government based in Tripoli to support Libya’s decentralisation process and strengthen sub-national governance.

The embassy statement said that through this project, called ‘‘Tazeez’’, the UK and its UK implementation partner Crown Agents and Germany’s GIZ, will contribute to better and more responsive government services in municipalities across Libya.

It reported that it would be working closely with the Libyan government’s High Committee for the Transfer of Competences to Municipalities and its Ministry of Local Government.

