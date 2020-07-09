Bashaga announces capture of members of ISIS in Abu Ghrain and Al-Zawiya

The Minister of Interior of the Government of National Accord (GNA), Fathi Bashaga, announced the arrest of ISIS operatives in Abu Ghrain town and the city of Zawiya.

He explained that the security services seized a member of the terrorist organization in Abu Ghrain last week, while other members were arrested in Zawiya some days ago. He also indicated that these cells were in the process of carrying out terrorist operations.

Bashaga wrote on his Twitter account, “We are fully aware of the very real dangers posed by terrorism to the security of our people and the future prosperity of our country, hence we are working hard on eradicating these elements within the country.”