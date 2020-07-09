France admits political support for Haftar, denies military backup

“Paris isn’t biased to one party over the other in Libya. We are in talks with all parties.” Le Drian told the French Senate, claiming Haftar tried to sieze power in Tripoli after his forces had fought ISIS in Libya.

Le Drian remarked that uneasy calm is prevailing in Sirte and Jufra, calling for using this to transfer the situation into a truce and then a ceasefire.

France still insists it doesn’t support Haftar militarily despite all evidence that includes killing of three French soldiers in Benghazi in 2016, when their helicopter was downed, French officers who were arrested by Tunisian authorities as they were smuggling themselves into the country after Haftar’s failure to seize Tripoli quickly in April 2019 and numerous drones and recent Javelin missiles found in Gharyan city.

Le Drian also insists to sell his narrative to the world about Haftar’s fighting against ISIS in Libya, ignoring the fact that the forces that are being attacked by Haftar now are the ones who uprooted ISIS from their stronghold in Sirte.