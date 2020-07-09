Sirte-Jufra Operations Room declares Abu Grein to Buwairat Hasson area military zone

Friday , 10 July 2020
09/07/2020 The Libya ObserverAbdulkader Assad Press Articles

The Sirte-Jufra Protection and Security Operations Room of the Government of National Accord (GNA) has declared the areas of Abu Grein, Al-Wishka and Buwairat Hasson as a military zone, saying in a statement that movements aren’t allowed in the zone.

The announcement comes amid mobilization of Libyan Army forces under GNA in western Sirte ahead of the kick-start of a military operation to liberate Sirte and Jufra from Haftar’s forces and foreign mercenaries, who are the shot callers in the area where Haftar’s forces are positioned.

The commander of the room, Ibrahim Baytelmal, reiterated more than once that GNA forces were ready to enter Sirte, pending Al-Sarraj’s orders as the Chief Commander of Libyan Army, slamming El Sisi’s threats that marked the area as a red line and saying they don’t recognize such red lines.

The international community is still pushing GNA to accept a return to the negotiations table and to end the move into Sirte and Jufra, including German Foreign Minister’s call on Wednesday on all Libyans to make Sirte and Jufra a demilitarized zone as a first step of dialogue, telling the Security Council that Libya’s situation has been getting worse after Berlin conference, which was held six months ago.

“It’s time this mess ends in Libya and all parties should unite. We can see how weapons keep coming to Libya as the world is shutting down due to coronavirus spread.” Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas added.

