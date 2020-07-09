Sudan’s infamous Janjaweed militia ‘robbing and attacking’ Libyans as it fights alongside Haftar

Dagalo, better known by his nickname Hemedti, is the commander of Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and a member of the country’s transitional sovereign council.

The force, originating out of the feared Janjaweed militia accused of atrocities in Darfur, is estimated to consist of 30,000 troops under the command of Hemedti.

According to last year’s report, a thousand RSF troops were sent to the eastern city of Benghazi in July in order to protect oil infrastructure there while the main bulk of Haftar’s forces continued their assault on Tripoli in the country’s west.

Sudan, which shares a 330-kilometre (200-mile) border with southeastern Libya, denies the allegations. Speaking to Tiba TV last year, Sudanese Armed Forces spokesman Brigadier General Aamer Mohamed al-Hasan called the claims “false rumours” and stated that the RSF works according to international and UN conventions.

“The Sudanese army is not a security company that can be rented out as claimed in this report,” Hasan said.

Hemedti’s forces

Hemedti’s RSF paramilitaries are also present in Yemen, where they fight against the Houthi rebels as part of the Saudi-led coalition.

The paramilitary group has been accused by rights groups of taking large sums from Saudi Arabia to recruit poor young men – and even children – from Sudan’s deprived Darfur region and neighbouring country Chad to serve in Yemen.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has accused the regime of former President Omar al-Bashir, ousted last year after months of popular protests, of recruiting, funding and organising the Janjaweed, which are widely accused of carrying out genocide, mass rape and other war crimes.

Under Hemedti, the RSF has served as a border force designed to stop African migrants crossing the desert into Libya and Egypt and a counter-insurgency force battling with rebels in the country’s South Kordofan and Blue Nile conflict zones.