Libya, US investigating suspected Haftar-Venezuela gold trade: report

Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) and the United States have launched a probe into suspected gold-for-cash trades between Libya’s renegade commander Khalifa Haftar and Venezuela, a report said.Libya’s Haftar is suspected of buying Venezuelan gold with US dollars, according to a Wall Street Journal report published on Thursday.

The WSJ said Libya’s attorney general has launched an investigation to look into the allegations, while the GNA interior minister Fathi Bashagha told the outlet that investigation was launched to see if US sanctions on Venezuela were violated.