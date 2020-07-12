Red Cross: 20% of migrants attempting to cross the Mediterranean in June lost their lives

Monday , 13 July 2020
12/07/2020 The Libya ObserverRabia Golden Press Articles

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) confirmed that at least 20% of all migrants attempting to cross the Mediterranean in June had perished.

ICRC clarified in a statement, that the Libyan Red Crescent recovered 26 bodies of immigrants during the month of June, noting that the Red Crescent volunteers struggle to find those lost at sea along the coast, in order to save them or transport them to local hospitals.

The Committee added that the saving of lives and provision of effective assistance and protection are a joint responsibility, adding that European Union member states should not be expected to shoulder this burden alone.

