Tobruk based HoR member: MP Sergiwa was killed and we know the killers

Al-Uraibi accuses in the record, Gaddafi’s followers and gangsters of killing Sergiwa, confirming that their names are known.

“Bnghazi is full of them, the former regime’s loyalists and outlaws, and the killing of Sergiwa has dragged us 20 years behind,” Al-Uraibi said.

He pointed out that he had demanded the resigned PC member, Ali Al-Qatrani, to reach out to Aoun Al-Ferjani; a senior figure in Haftar’s militias, to reveal the attack against Sergiwa.

The Interior Minister of the east-based interim government, Ibrahim Boushnaf, was aware of those who had carried out the attack, but instead he accused a terrorist group, which is totally baseless, according to Al-Uraibi.

He further pointed out that MP Ziyad Dighem accused him and TV presenter at the pro-Haftar “Libya Al-Hadath” TV channel, Ahmad Al-Qumati of abetting in the murder of MP Sergiwa, in an attempt to disavow any responsibility, and shift the blame of the crime on Al-Qumati, claiming that he incited violence against her.

MP Siham Sergiwa last appeared on the “Libya Al-Hadath” TV channel, owned by one of Haftar’s sons, where she opposed in her statements Haftar’s aggression against Tripoli and demanded an end to the war and fighting.

On July 17, an armed group stormed the house of Sergiwa in Benghazi, and shot her husband before taking her to an unknown destination.