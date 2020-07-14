Algeria opposes division of Libya and maintains good relations with all sides

Algeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs has said that his country opposes Libya’s division under any circumstances, Anadolu news agency reported on Sunday.

Sabri Boukadoum stressed that Algeria is keen to resolve the Libyan crisis through dialogue and maintain the integrity of its sovereign territory.

“We expect the return of peace and stability as soon as possible in Libya with respect to territorial integrity and legality as well as the free choices of the Libyan people,” the minister told Anadolu.

Algeria, he explained, is working to achieve such a goal, and maintains good relations with all sides.

“We don’t want to separate [the Libyans] or take any position that might jeopardise the territorial integrity, the future, peace and unity of Libya. The division of the country will be a threat to everyone, specifically in the neighbouring countries.”

Algeria, Boukadoum pointed out, supports the outcomes of the Berlin conference, and is cooperating with neighbours including Tunisia and Egypt in an exchange of views about Libya.

“We insist on the appointment of a special representative of the UN Secretary-General as soon as possible,” he added, insisting on the importance for Libya of such an appointment.