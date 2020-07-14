Gununu: It’s time for Libyan Army to secure oil resources

The spokesman for Libyan Army forces under the command of the Government of National Accord (GNA) Mohammed Gununu said “it’s time we have crushed the malicious hands toying with Libyan oil resources”.

Speaking to media, Gununu said Tuesday that oil must start pumping as usual once again and the presence of pro-Haftar mercenaries must be eliminated, saying Haftar had allowed the mercenaries to control Libyan soil and skies.

Gununu said the Libyan Army will liberate the “kidnapped cities” to allow the displaced people to return to their homes so that the GNA can control the entire country: “sea, land and skies”.

“We are going to defend ourselves all the time and attack all the threat hubs wherever they are.” Gununu indicated, saying they are committed to eliminating the outlaw armed groups across Libya.

“We promise Libyans that the crimes of Haftar’s militias, including mass graves, and planting mines, won’t go unpunished.” He remarked.