Wednesday , 15 July 2020
Home / Normal / Joint Force issues armed groups a two-day warning to evacuate southern Tripoli

Joint Force issues armed groups a two-day warning to evacuate southern Tripoli

15/07/2020 The Libya ObserverRabia Golden Press Articles

The Joint Force, affiliated with the Libyan Army, has given a 48-hour warning to all armed groups in the Salah Al-Din Road, Sidra Road and Al-Shouk Road areas, south of Tripoli, to evacuate residential homes, rest houses and various civilian buildings such as hospitals, ministries, colleges and companies.

The Joint Force demanded on its official site, that the armed groups occupying those areas go to the Second Brigade Camp, informing the offenders that it would take all necessary measures against them, should they choose to ignore this warning.

Security Forces
ArmyParamilitary forces
Tripoli

Check Also

Sudanese demand UAE apology over Haftar recruitment

Hundreds of Sudanese protested outside the United Arab Emirates embassy in Khartoum on Tuesday against …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved