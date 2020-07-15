Joint Force issues armed groups a two-day warning to evacuate southern Tripoli

The Joint Force, affiliated with the Libyan Army, has given a 48-hour warning to all armed groups in the Salah Al-Din Road, Sidra Road and Al-Shouk Road areas, south of Tripoli, to evacuate residential homes, rest houses and various civilian buildings such as hospitals, ministries, colleges and companies.

The Joint Force demanded on its official site, that the armed groups occupying those areas go to the Second Brigade Camp, informing the offenders that it would take all necessary measures against them, should they choose to ignore this warning.