Tripoli-based HoR: Calling for Egyptian military intervention is treason

The HoR considered the action “an impersonation of the HoR” stressing that those who issued the statement will be held responsible before history and the Libyan people.

It emphasized that such request for an Egyptian military intervention in Libya is unacceptable, and violates the principle of sovereignty.

“This is a crime that amounts to high treason and a violation of the Security Council resolutions, the rules of international law, and the provisions of international agreements, including the Arab League Charter,” HoR stated.

It reiterated its total refusal to what was meant to be a gathering for representatives of the Libyan tribes, saying that it reduced the Libyans to a few “unknown persons” to justify the military intervention in Libya.”

“The HoR rejects this dangerous escalation, and the neglect of the sovereignty of Libya, which is meant to pressure the House of Representatives and the Government of National Accord,” the statement read.

“This constitutes a coup against legitimacy, a denial of the right of the Libyan people to self-determination, a violation of Libya’s sovereignty and independence, and a compromise of the fortune of its people.” the HoR concluded.