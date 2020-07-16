Libya sees arrival of Egypt military supplies to Tobruk

The Libyan Army monitored the arrival of military supplies coming from Egypt to the city of Tobruk yesterday.

According to the media centre of the Libyan Army’s “Volcano of Anger” operation, the delivery came a day after renegade General Khalifa Haftar announced that a “major battle” was taking place in the surroundings of Sirte and Jufra.

The Libyan Army Media Centre published a picture of trucks transporting weapons and military ammunition, and people wearing military uniforms standing next to them, without providing further details.

The centre had previously released photos showing the arrival of a ship from Egypt carrying 40 containers of military supplies and ammunition to support Haftar’s militia. The vessel had docked on 8 April.

Ahmed Al-Mesmari, a spokesman for the militia of Haftar, announced on Tuesday that the coming hours will witness a “major battle” in the vicinity of Sirte and Jufra.

On 20 June, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi said his country has a right to carry out “external military missions if necessary”, adding: “Any direct intervention from the Egyptian state has now acquired international legitimacy.”

He continued: “If some people think that they can cross the Sirte-Jufra frontline, this is a red line for us.”

Haftar’s militia, backed by Arab and European countries, launched an aggression against Tripoli on 4 April 2019, which resulted in killing and wounding civilians and caused widespread damage, before incurring extensive losses.