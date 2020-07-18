Monday , 20 July 2020
Home / Normal / Germany, France, Italy Threaten Sanctions Over Libya Arms Ban Violations
Emmanuel Macron (President of France) and Angela Merkel (Federal Chancellor of Germany)

Germany, France, Italy Threaten Sanctions Over Libya Arms Ban Violations

18/07/2020 Sputnik Press Articles

The German, Italian and French leaders said in a joint statement on Saturday they were ready to consider sanctions as a response to violations of the UN arms embargo on Libya.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and French President Emmanuel Macron said they “urge foreign actors to end their increasing interference and to fully respect the arms embargo.”

“We are ready to consider the possible use of sanctions should breaches to the embargo at sea, on land or in the air continue,” the joint statement added.

The trio said they expected EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to present his proposals to this effect.

They reaffirmed their commitment to the Irini operation that aims to stop smugglers from bringing weapons to Libya’s warring factions by patrolling off its Mediterranean coast.The leaders also said they backed UN efforts to mediate a lasting ceasefire in the North African country and urged it to explore all options, including a “potential demilitarization of certain areas.”

International Relations and Cooperation
States
All

Check Also

Algerian president warns against ‘Somalisation of Libya’ after Egypt proposes arming eastern tribes

Algeria’s president slammed Egypt for arming tribes in Libya, warning the move would turn the …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved