Elders Council: Cairo meeting with Sisi doesn’t represent Libyan tribes

The council urged in a statement on Saturday the Presidential Council to take clear stances toward Egypt and UAE, which are fueling the conflict, telling El-Sisi that he should arm brave Egyptians to defend their country’s sovereignty and rights to Nile water.

The council denounced the so-called elders’ enlisting of assistance and military intervention from Sisi and his army forces in what they described as a full mandate to intervene in the country.

In the meantime, Egypt’s Sisi said in a meeting with the pro-Haftar elders in Cairo on Thursday that his red lines in Libya aim for peace, adding that when he mentioned Sirte and Jufra as red lines, he called for peace and stability.

“We’re ready to train Libya’s tribesmen to build a united national army as we won’t sit idly by to watch threats being made to our national security.” Sisi added.

He also remarked, threatening Libyan people, that his country won’t allow Libya to become a hub for terrorism even if it meant starting a direct Egyptian military intervention in Libya, which was requested by the elders who arrived in Cairo based on the Tobruk-based Parliament’s request as well.

Earlier, the Tobruk-based House of Representatives, which is loyal to Khalifa Haftar, has requested military intervention from the Egyptian Amy for “the national security of the two countries”.

The HoR said Monday in a statement that the Egyptian Amy is invited to intervene in Libya if there is an imminent threat to the national security of both countries, adding that Egypt is the strategic depth of Libya’s secured economy and society as well.

HoR Speaker said previously that he was with Egyptian military intervention in Libya, saying its interference in the country “is legitimate to defend its western borders and national security”.